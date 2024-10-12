wrestling / News

TNA News: Impact Video Highlights, Lineup for Next Xplosion, End of Season Subscription Package

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA+ Plus Logo Image Credit: TNA

– TNA released the following video highlights for this week’s Impact:





– Here is the lineup for next week’s TNA Xplosion:

* Steve Maclin vs. Travis Williams
* Maggie Moore vs. Rosemary
* A special interview with Frankie Kazarian

– TNA Wrestling is now offering a seasonal discount on its End of Season 2024 subscription package for $34.99. The package runs until January 17 2025 and includes Bound for Glory, TNA+ live specials (Turning Pointa nd Final Resolution), simulcasts of Impact, new episodes of Xplosion, the full content library, and digital first content. It’s available RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA, TNA Impact, TNA Xplosion, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading