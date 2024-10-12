– TNA released the following video highlights for this week’s Impact:











– Here is the lineup for next week’s TNA Xplosion:

* Steve Maclin vs. Travis Williams

* Maggie Moore vs. Rosemary

* A special interview with Frankie Kazarian

– TNA Wrestling is now offering a seasonal discount on its End of Season 2024 subscription package for $34.99. The package runs until January 17 2025 and includes Bound for Glory, TNA+ live specials (Turning Pointa nd Final Resolution), simulcasts of Impact, new episodes of Xplosion, the full content library, and digital first content. It’s available RIGHT HERE.