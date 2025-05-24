wrestling / News

TNA News: Under Siege Airing for Free Later Today, Cody Deaner Comments on Loss to Eddie Edwards

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Under Siege Image Credit: TNA

– Per TNA Wrestling, last night’s Under Siege 2025 event will air for free later today on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook as decreed by Robert Stone, Victoria Crawford, and Tessa Blanchard. It will stream on those platforms starting at 5:00 pm EST. Here’s the full announcement:

– At last night’s Under Siege, Cody Deaner los to Eddie Edwards. As a result, he won’t be receiving a new TNA contract. Deaner cut a promo speaking on the loss, which you can view below:

