TNA Reportedly Had Preliminary Talks About Bringing in Tessa Blanchard

TNA has had least preliminary internal discussions about bringing Tessa Blanchard back to the company, according to a new report. A report from PWInsider Elite yesterday (per Wrestling Inc) noted that there have been some early discussions within the company about bringing the former Impact World Champion back into the company.

To be clear, the report says that there’s no indication that TNA has reached out to Blanchard at this time, only that there was some internal talk of the notion. There was some speculation that she could be the “Lights Out” tease from earlier in the week for Rebellion, but that of course turned out to be a returning Matt Hardy.

Blanchard won the Impact World Championship at Hard to Kill 2020 and, the same day, was accused of bullying by several prominent female wrestlers including Chelsea Green, Big Swole, Allysin Kay, Gigi Dolin, Isla Dawn, Rebel and more. The accusations included one of her spitting in La Rosa Negra’s face during a show in Japan in 2017 and using a racial slur, the latter of which Blanchard explicitly denied. Nega and Blanchard buried the hatchet in April of last year.

Blanchard was fired from TNA and stripped of the World Championship in June of 2020 after Blanchard and the company failed to come to terms on her appearing at Slammiversary to defend her title. Blanchard had been in Mexico at that time, which was in the height of the COVID pandemic. She signed on to work with WOW: Women of Wrestling during the company’s 2021 relaunch but had a falling out with them and has not worked for a major American promotion since. She has been active in AAA and CMLL in Mexico.