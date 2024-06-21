TNA Announces Six-Way Elimination World Title Match For Slammiversary

The TNA World Championship will be defended in a six-way elimination match at Slammiversary. TNA announced on this week’s episode of Impact that Moose will defend his championship in the six-way bout at the July 20th PPV.

Josh Alexander qualified for the match on tonight’s show by defeating Eric Young; the rest of the qualifiers will shake out as follows:

June 27th Impact:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

* Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

July 4th Impact:

* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something

The match is the first announced for Slammiversary.