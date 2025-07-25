TNA Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan On Impact

TNA paid homage to the late Hulk Hogan, dedicating this week’s episode to him. As noted, the wrestling icon passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. TNA opened this week’s show with a tribute to Hogan and announced that the episode was deciated to him.

Santino Marella also referenced Hogan by saying, “Let me tell you something, brothers and sisters” during the opening segment.

Hogan was a major part of TNA from 2010 through 2013 alongside Eric Bischoff, an era that saw the company briefly try to go to war with WWE Raw on Monday nights.