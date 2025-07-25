wrestling / News
TNA Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan On Impact
July 24, 2025 | Posted by
TNA paid homage to the late Hulk Hogan, dedicating this week’s episode to him. As noted, the wrestling icon passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. TNA opened this week’s show with a tribute to Hogan and announced that the episode was deciated to him.
Santino Marella also referenced Hogan by saying, “Let me tell you something, brothers and sisters” during the opening segment.
Hogan was a major part of TNA from 2010 through 2013 alongside Eric Bischoff, an era that saw the company briefly try to go to war with WWE Raw on Monday nights.
.@milanmiracle will see @OfficialEGO TUESDAY on @WWENXT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/vV0uAYI2F2 pic.twitter.com/kqJqh28HQM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon On Hulk Hogan’s Death: ‘The World Lost a Treasure Today’
- Press Conference Held in Florida Over Hulk Hogan’s Death, More Details On Police Response
- Donald Trump Jr., Kane, Brutus Beefcake, More React to Passing of Hulk Hogan
- Ric Flair, Charlotte, Vince Russo, More React to Death of Hulk Hogan