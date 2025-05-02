TNA News: Trick Williams Takes Out Joe Hendry On Impact, Robert Stone Appears

Trick Williams got one over on Joe Hendry, laying out the TNA World Champion on Impact. Williams appeared at the end of Thursday’s show during the main event and attacked Hendry as he and The Hardys battled The Nemeths and Frankie Kazarian. THe NXT star tossed Hendry into the ring steps and after the match, he hit the Trick Show on Hendry:

#WWENXT's @_trickwilliams just LAID OUT @joehendry with a Trick Shot as #TNAiMPACT went off the air! USE CODE TNALIVE for 1 Month Free of TNA+: https://t.co/3rSLmT8PHH pic.twitter.com/NDWXnJpyDE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 2, 2025

– Robert Stone also appeared on Thursday’s episode, contronting Santino Marella. The NXT Assistant General Manager appeared and complained about Marella giving Cody Deaner another chance at a contract extension, saying that he is under review and that TNA needs a leader like him. He said that the TNA higher-ups but him in charge to watch Marella and said that Victoria Crawford was the new Deputy Director of Authority, and will be paying attention to Marella’s actions.