TNA Announces Victory Road Is Sold Out
TNA will have a sell-out crowd for tonight’s Victory Road. The company announced on Friday that the TNA+ event has officially sold out, as you can see below.
The event, headlined by Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Championship against Moose, airs live tonight on TNA+ from San Antonio, Texas. The card for the show is:
Main Card
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Moose
* Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Bailey
* TNA Tag Team Championships Match: ABC vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Do Or Die Match: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. Spitfire
If Spitfire lose, they have to break up.
* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander
* The Hardys vs. First Class
* PCO & Rhino vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander
Countdown Show
* Steve Maclin & Eric Young vs. Jake Something & Alex Hammerstone
* KUSHIDA vs. Lio Rush
