TNA Announces Victory Road Is Sold Out

TNA will have a sell-out crowd for tonight’s Victory Road. The company announced on Friday that the TNA+ event has officially sold out, as you can see below.

The event, headlined by Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Championship against Moose, airs live tonight on TNA+ from San Antonio, Texas. The card for the show is:

Main Card

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Moose

* Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Bailey

* TNA Tag Team Championships Match: ABC vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Do Or Die Match: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. Spitfire

If Spitfire lose, they have to break up.

* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander

* The Hardys vs. First Class

* PCO & Rhino vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander

Countdown Show

* Steve Maclin & Eric Young vs. Jake Something & Alex Hammerstone

* KUSHIDA vs. Lio Rush