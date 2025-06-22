UPDATE: TNA Wrestling Signs Two New Wrestlers During TV Tapings, Posts Footage Online

PWinsider reports that during tonight’s TNA Wrestling TV tapings in Pittsburgh, the company signed both Mila Moore and Jada Stone to contracts. TNA President Carlos Silva, Talent Relations executive Tommy Dreamer and Producer Jazz came out to offer the deals to Moore and Stone after Xplosion was taped. Both will be seen on Thursday in a Knockouts Battle Royal on Impact.

Stone made her debut in 2022, previously appearing in TNA, AEW and OVW. She recently had a tour of Tokyo Joshi Pro. Moore, meanwhile, has also appeared for TNA in the past. She’s also wrestled for CCW in Florida, MLW and IWC in Pennsylvania. She trained at Ace Steel’s Foundation of Wrestling Academy in Florida.

TNA has shared footage of the signing, which you can see below.