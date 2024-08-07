TNT Overdrive Series To Debut After AEW Collision With AEW Stars

TNT has announced a new show to air after Collision featuring members of the AEW roster. The company announced on Tuesday that TNT Overdrive will premiere on Saturday after Collision with members of the roster.

The show debuts this weekend and is described as “bring[ing] adrenaline junkies a collection of the most thrilling moments and exclusive stories from AEW wrestlers.” The synopsis reads:

Elite athletes face giant grizzly bears; fierce cops chase runaway suspects; big-tire UTVs race in mud; daredevils perform insane stunts; and PO’d drivers meltdown.

You can see the teaser below: