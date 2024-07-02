wrestling / News
Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Crockett Cup Semifinals, National Title Match
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:
* NWA National Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Zyon with Austin Idol
* Family Jewels Ladder Match: Eric Smalls vs. Rolando
* Crockett Cup Tournament Semifinals: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Southern Six
It's NWA POWERRR Day!
Which match are you most excited for? 👇
This week we see one team advance to the finals of The Crockett Cup, a National Heavyweight Championship match AND a ladder match!! Don’t miss it on demand now on @thecw!
WATCH HERE: https://t.co/ajcJLDsla0 pic.twitter.com/T2SnmK8F2g
— NWA (@nwa) July 2, 2024
A Brand New Episode of #NWAPowerrr LIVE on @TheCW App with the #CrockettCup Semi Finals, the @nwa National Heavyweight Championship Match, and a 🪜Match that YOU don’t want to miss! #fearthegear #nwasuperstar pic.twitter.com/mW4n04S0dk
— Spencer Slade (@sladewrestler) July 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman, Bayley and Others Say Goodbye To Kayla Braxton In New Video
- Shelton Benjamin Wishes He Could Erase Racist Angle From His Career
- Bruce Prichard Recalls JBL’s CNBC Release For Nazi Salute During WWE Match
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Killed Mercedes Mone’s AEW Character Before She Got In the Ring