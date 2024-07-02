– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* NWA National Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Zyon with Austin Idol

* Family Jewels Ladder Match: Eric Smalls vs. Rolando

* Crockett Cup Tournament Semifinals: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Southern Six

It's NWA POWERRR Day! Which match are you most excited for? 👇 This week we see one team advance to the finals of The Crockett Cup, a National Heavyweight Championship match AND a ladder match!! Don’t miss it on demand now on @thecw! WATCH HERE: https://t.co/ajcJLDsla0 pic.twitter.com/T2SnmK8F2g — NWA (@nwa) July 2, 2024