Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Crockett Cup Semifinals, National Title Match

July 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr - 7-02-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* NWA National Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Zyon with Austin Idol
* Family Jewels Ladder Match: Eric Smalls vs. Rolando
* Crockett Cup Tournament Semifinals: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Southern Six

