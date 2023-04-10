Tom Hannifan Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling Earlier This Year

Tom Hannifan is re-upped with Impact Wrestling. In the press release put out by Anthem earlier on Monday hyping the Q1 2023 results, the company noted that the announcer resigned during the first quarter.

The release noted:

Additionally, IMPACT Wrestling was proud to announce the signings of popular tag-team “The Motor City Machine Guns”—Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin—as well as rising Knockouts star KiLynn King and announcer Tom Hannifan.

Hannifan signed with the company back in January of 2022. He previously worked in WWE as Tom Phillips.