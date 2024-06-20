Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Crist Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Tom Lawlor and Jake Crist for MLW Blood & Thunder on July 12. It will be part of the first round of the Opera Cup tournament.

Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Crist Opera Cup R1 match in Petersburg on July 12

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Jr. vs. Jake Crist in round 1 of the Opera Cup at MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

— Grab tickets at MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite starting at $15.

This first-round clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as two contrasting yet equally dynamic styles collide in the ring. Lawlor, renowned for his submission and grappling expertise, seamlessly blends MMA techniques with strong style wrestling.

His opponent, Jake Crist, is known for his daredevil high-risk and high reward approach to matches, with brawling prowess and technical finesse sprinkled into his fighting style.

Lawlor, the 2020 Opera Cup winner, boasts an impressive MLW resume as a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and ex-MLW World Tag Team Champion. A key factor in this round one match favoring Lawlor is that the Filthy One will have the unscrupulous Saint Laurent in his corner. Laurent’s presence and strategic mind could provide a significant advantage for Lawlor.

On the other side, Jake Crist is making his Opera Cup debut. Since joining MLW earlier this year, Crist has left matchmakers and fans alike. A strong showing in the Opera Cup could catapult Crist into the spotlight, positioning him as a contender for future title fights across multiple divisions.

Lawlor enters this bout with a chip on his shoulder, feeling disrespected by recent events involving Paul Walter Hauser at Battle RIOT VI. His determination to reclaim the Opera Cup is further fueled by Saint Laurent’s ambitions to put his small, sweaty hands on the prestigious antique Opera Cup trophy for the second consecutive year, following last year’s victory by the World Titan Federation’s Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The full brackets for the 2024 Opera Cup tournament will be revealed this Saturday during the MLW Anniversary special, airing at 10pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel and on cable TV via beIN SPORTS.

Fans can expect an evening of high-octane action and unparalleled wrestling drama as MLW Blood & Thunder’24 sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable tournament.

Get your tickets now at MLWTampa.com and see it go down Friday, July 12 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Blood & Thunder live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

3 Stages of Destruction Match

Matt Justice (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

Opera Cup Round 1

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Crist

Opera Cup Round 1

Atlantis Jr. vs. Okumura

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Opera Cup Round 1

Mistico vs. Magnus

More Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.