Tom Pestock Wouldn’t Immediately Go Back To WWE If Offered

Tom Pestock says he would hold off on a potential return to WWE as Baron Corbin until he fixed the stigma around himself as a character. The WWE alumnus weighed in on the notion of a return in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why he wouldn’t go back right away: “If they call me right now, I would respectfully say ‘no thank you, I need to clear this — I need to fix this.'”

On putting talent over: “I’m that guy — I can get the reactions out of the matches, they’re really good matches, I can work with anybody, and I don’t have bad chemistry with anyone… I think that’s attributed to wanting to make guys look better than they are.”