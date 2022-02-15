Tommaso Ciampa Appears On Raw, Has Altercation With Dolph Ziggler (Clips)

Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw to continue his rivalry with Dolph Ziggler from last week’s NXT. Monday night’s show saw Ciampa appear on commentary for the Dirty Dawgs’ tag team match against the Street Profits.

Late in the match, Ciampa stood up and jawed with Ziggler on the outside. Ziggler feinted a superkick, and Ciampa responded by throwing a cup of water in Ziggler’s face. That distraction led to Angelo Dawkins hitting a Sky High on Robert Roode for the pinfall. After the match, Ziggler superkicked Ciampa.

Ziggler appeared on last week’s WWE NXT and teased going after Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship, but ended up brawling with Ciampa.