– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer commented on Corey Graves returning to the WWE NXT broadcast team earlier this week. During the broadcast, Graves stated that he was where he wanted to be. Dreamer shared his assessment on the matter. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on Corey Graves’ statement at the start of the show: “Deleted some tweets and he’s out there, his opening statement was very different from what he had tweeted. Obviously, he had a talking with from management and made a much better decision and went out there and did his job like he does very, very well … much better than to be unemployed at this time of the year.”

On the affects of Graves’ previous statements: “It got people talking about NXT, about an announcer — no disrespect to any announcer, nobody pays to see an announcer, they pay to hear an announcer. And it got people talking about a negative light on something as opposed to, ‘Hey, tonight’s going to be a really, really good show … admit you messed up,’ and that’s it.”

Dreamer also reportedly stated that Graves should be grateful that WWE did not fire him for his past statements on social media, indicating he wasn’t happy with the move to NXT. The tweets Graves posted were later deleted, and he was absent from WWE programming last week.