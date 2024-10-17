– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer evaluated Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther at WWE Crown Jewel scheduled for next month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther: “It doesn’t matter who wins, who loses title-wise, but you’re going to have bragging rights, and trust me, that is a thing. It’s a thing in perception. And WWE was the greatest place where your perception is reality.”

On a potential clean win for Gunther: “If GUNTHER beats Cody, if there’s interference, then you’re fine, but if GUNTHER beats Cody clean, then technically Cody isn’t as good as GUNTHER. And if Cody beats GUNTHER clean, then technically, GUNTHER isn’t as good as Cody and all that hard work that Seth Rollins and the WWE did to get that title over, then that title is the secondary title. These are the hard things that you have to think about when you’re doing such title versus title.”

Cody Rhodes faces Gunther for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock.