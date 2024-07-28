– As previously reported, Bryan Danielson recently stated his AEW contract will expire on August 1 ahead of his scheduled world title challenge against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: London 2204. Tommy Dreammer commented on All In potentially being Danielson’s last career match on Busted Open Radio. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On AEW All In potentially being Danielson’s last match: “I said, if this is going to be his last match, I would love to see it happen [at Wembley Stadium], but then also, hey, there’s this whole thing of you have somebody who’s not under contract wrestling for your world title. Swerve could also, the way he talks, start to give a little bit of doubt, start to tap into that like Swerve would. There’s also, on the horizon, there’s a big show [AEW WrestleDream] in their hometown. Whether you switch the title that night and have the rematch in Washington for another big show, there’s a lot of places you can go with this.”

On a potential rematch at WrestleDream: “October 12, WrestleDream, heel Bryan Danielson, with Jeff Jarrett in his corner, versus babyface Swerve Strickland, who’s fighting for team AEW to bring the belt back home, because this guy can jump whenever he wants, unless you have to keep on paying him to be there, those are stories.”

Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship goes down on Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held at Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.