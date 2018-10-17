wrestling / News
Various News: Tommy Dreamer Has A Fun Fact About Smackdown, Randy Orton Shares Backstage Photo Of Evolution, MLW Previews Chicago’s Fightland In Latest Video
October 17, 2018 | Posted by
– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, Tommy Dreamer has shared the following important fact…
I have never won a match on Smackdown#Fact
Congrats #SD1000 @WWE
Great television accomplishment
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 16, 2018
– Randy Orton shared the following backstage picture of Evolution at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…
– MLW previews Chicago’s Fightland show in the below video…