Tommy Dreamer Says Penta’s WWE Debut Reminds Him of Taz

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer praised the debut of Penta on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, comparing it to the debut of Taz at Royal Rumble 2000. It was a similar situation, in that a wrestler (Chad Gable on RAW, Kurt Angle at the Rumble) had a mystery opponent at their respective shows, and were then defeated by the debuting superstar.

Dreamer said: “A perfect debut. Another great debut to trigger my mind was Taz and Kurt Angle, when Taz came out at that Royal Rumble and wrestled Kurt in his debut match in WWE. It was perfect, and I think this was actually as good, if not better, because of the length of the match, all that stuff. It was a great debut — you saw the emotion, with his family crying. The people knew his stuff. I loved it.“