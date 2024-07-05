Tommy Dreamer Praises Lola Vice’s Emotional Promo From WWE NXT

Tommy Dreamer was a big fan of Lola Vice’s promo from this week’s WWE NXT, believing it shows a different side of the character. Vice cut an emotional promo during her back and forth with Roxanne Perez where she talked about how her mother got sick and it forced her to stop training for the Olympics and get into MMA, which led to her pro wrestling career.

Vice said her mother will be watching her on Sunday at NXT Heatwave when she faces Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship and that she couldn’t wait to call her mother as the new champion. Dreamer spoke about the promo during Busted Open Radio, noting that he was touched by the segment and saw a new dimension to Vice’s character.

“I loved that promo,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). ” Here’s what I loved about it: Here’s this tough woman, who told me their story and she starts breaking down the moment she talks about ‘my mother getting sick.’ I thought the end result was her mother passed away,” said Dreamer. “And then when she said, ‘I can’t wait to call my mother to tell her that I made it,’ while she’s holding back tears … ’cause here’s a very, very tough woman who opened up on national television and is fighting back tears. I loved Roxanne Perez’s interaction, where [she said] ‘you’re never going to get that phone call.’ I thought that was a very, very real segment from somebody — and gave you her accolades [Perez to Vice].”

He continued, “She got personal with us and that is hard to be open, honest, and vulnerable with your audience.”

NXT Heatweave takes place on Sunday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.