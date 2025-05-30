Tommy Dreamer Wants Ricky Saints To Spend More Time In NXT, Talks Stephanie Vaquer’s Rumored Call-Up

Tommy Dreamer recently weighed in on reports of Ricky Saints and Stephanie Vaquer going to the WWE main roster. Both stars lost their titles on this week’s NXT and they are bothy reportedly headed to the main roster soon. Dreamer shared his thoughts on the matter on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Saints: “I think he still has to learn the WWE system, I think he needs to be in NXT a little longer. Maybe also, him and Oba [Femi]. And if you want to be… honestly, [Femi] is the ruler. The next person to beat Oba is taking over NXT. Who that person is, I don’t know.”

On the ‘WWE system’: “From me going from ECW to WWE? It was a whole new universe. Number one: everyone was bigger,” he said, also explaining that there were time constraints in WWE he wasn’t accustomed to. “These are all things that you have to think of when you’re working in another company.”

On Stephanie Vaquer’s main roster prospects: “I mean, she could definitely show up and have this awesome staredown with Rhea Ripley, and you’re gonna be like, oh my God, this is another dream match that can happen, whether you want her as a heel or you want her as a babyface. I already see her as a megatar babyface. And then you put that WWE Raw machine behind her, that’s a thing.”

On the difficulty in moving to the main roster: “Think of the roster they already have up there. You have to find your way when you’re up there. Think of all the successes that have been up there, think of all the people who aren’t even with the company anymore after being up there.”