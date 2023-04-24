Tommy Dreamer Praises The Usos’ Work In The Bloodline, Compares Group To Four Horsemen

Tommy Dreamer thinks The Usos deserve a lot of credit for their work in the Bloodline’s storyline. Dreamer recently discussed the stable on Busted Open Radio and how Jimmy and Jey Uso have been a big part of keeping the storyline moving forward. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Usos’ work in keeping the storyline going: “I don’t think this Bloodline storyline would’ve lasted without the Usos. They have been such a key cog to that entire story. I don’t think we’d even have the reign of Roman Reigns without the Usos.”

On the Bloodline’s status among wrestling stables: “I feel [they’ve] played their role better than when the Four Horsemen were going through towns. I feel The Bloodline has far surpassed that…I looked at them like they were four individuals that were all together as a group. But when I look at this Bloodline, I just look at it totally different.”