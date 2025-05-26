Tommy Dreamer Thinks Vince McMahon Would Have Changed Wrestlemania Venues Too

As previously reported, Wrestlemania is rumored to be headed back to Las Vegas next year after news broke that it will no longer be happening in New Orleans. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer suggested that Vince McMahon would have made the same move, although Bully Ray disagreed.

Dreamer did say there were other things McMahon wouldn’t have done, which have been done by TKO since they took over. He added: “There’s things that Vince wouldn’t do, like I mean, honestly, look at all the advertisements on the ring?”

McMahon did previously change venues for Wrestlemania, as he moved Wrestlemania VII from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

Bully Ray disagreed about whether Vince would have went back on his word with New Orleans. He added: “If Vince made a deal with the city of New Orleans, I don’t think he’d break the deal. Because if there’s one thing we always knew about Vince, is that his word was his bond and his handshake meant something. I shook Vince McMahon’s hand and hugged him on ‘Bully Ray.’ ‘Bully Ray’ was 48 hours away from happening in the WWE and at the last minute, it didn’t happen. I didn’t get a call from Triple H, I didn’t get a call from Bruce Prichard, I got a call from Vince McMahon…’I told you yes and I shook your hand, but here’s the reason I changed my mind.’“