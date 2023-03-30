Tommy Fury Would Like to Face Logan Paul in a WWE Ring

Tommy Fury’s brother Tyson has worked with WWE, and he says he’d like a shot at battling Logan Paul in the ring. Tommy appeared on Soccer A.M. for a new interview and talked about the possibility of appearing in WWE, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being open to facing Logan Paul in WWE: “100 percent. All they need to do is ring the phone and I’ll be there the next day.”

On being a fan of WWE: “I mean, I watched wrestling as a kid growing up. It’s something that I do like — I love wrestling. I watched all my life growing up as many young kids do. To work with the WWE — obviously, Tyson has done some bits with them — would be a dream come true.”