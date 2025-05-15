Toni Storm Comments On Mina Shirakawa Earning Title Match At AEW Double or Nothing

Toni Storm is happy to see that Mina Shirakawa will be her opponent at AEW Double or Nothing. Shirakawa won an Eliminator Match over Storm, Blue Skye, and AZM on Wednesday’s Dynamite to earn a title shot against Storm at the May 25th PPV. Storm appeared in a psot-Dynamite video where she commented on the matter, as you can see below.

Storm said, “You know, the wonderful thing about the ghosts from my past is they’re all so very attractive! My busty little buttercup, if you wanted to see me again you could have just called. But I only have myself to blame. I asked the heavens for a challenge and they sent me the H-Cupped Angel. You know, if I retired from wrestling, I’d be very happy. But I don’t wrestle to be happy; I wrestle to feel alive.”

She continued, “Mina Shirakawa! Double or Nothing, let’s live like we’ve never lived before!” She then grabbed her title and ran up the stairs away from the camera.