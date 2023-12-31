Toni Storm Says She’d Love To Get Sweaty With Kris Statlander

Timeless Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World title at Worlds End, defeating challenger Riho. After the show, she spoke during the post-show media-scrum and talked about if anybody is on her level, where her confidence comes from, and who she sees herself teaming with in the future. Highlights of her comments are below.

On if anybody is currently on her level: “Kris Statlander. I would love to get in the ring with her and get nice and sweaty. Phenomenal athlete. I would love to touch her.”

On where she gets her confidence from: “Darling, this is me. This is my locker room. I manage it. I’m in charge of it. I’m the top competitor. The biggest stacked. I do not know how I do it. But I just do.”

On if she sees herself teaming with in the future: “I love this Thunderstorm name. Sorry she’s [Mariah May] new. She’s doing a wonderful job taking care of me, especially since my butler’s been away, I hope they didn’t put him down. Thank you dear Mariah for stepping in and helping me, she’s been an absolute doll.”

