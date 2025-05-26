Toni Storm Retains Women’s World Title At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by

Toni Storm was able to get past Mina Shirakawa to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing. Storm defeated her latest frenemy on Sunday’s PPV, getting a win with a headbutt and a Storm Zero.

Storm will now defend her title against Mercedes Mone, the 2025 women’s Owen Hart Foundation winner, at All In: Texas.

Storm’s second Women’s World title reign is up to 100 days. She won the title back from Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam Australia in February. You can see highlights from the match below:

