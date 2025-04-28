Toni Storm Says She’s A Better Champion Than Anyone Including Mercedes Mone

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm has confidently asserted her superiority over TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

With Mone potentially challenging for Storm’s title at All In 2025 if she wins the Owen Hart Cup, the question of who is the better champion was posed to Storm in a MuscleManMalcolm interview (per Fightful).

“Obviously, I am a better champion than not just Mercedes, but any kind of champion. That can’t possibly be a question. You know the answer to that.”