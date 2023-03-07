Tonight’s MLW Underground on REELZ Preview: Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) previewed tonight’s edition of MLW Underground on REELZ. The show starts at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the full preview and lineup:

The road to the biggest rematch in MLW history converges with two big matches with big consequences for the winners and losers.

“The Bad Child” Lio Rush enters the Underground to go one on one with “The High Chief of the Hood” Jacob Fatu in a high stakes dream bout this week on REELZ!

Fatu is focused on his World Heavyweight Championship showdown with Hammerstone in just two weeks but is he ready for the high octane hellfire from Lio Rush? Rush, who has been trailblazing around the world until returning to MLW tonight for a high stakes, high profile fight!

Can the former champion bulldoze “The Bad Child” or will the blistering speed of Lio Rush play spoiler and shake up MLW with a win over the seemingly unstoppable #1 ranked Jacob Fatu?

In other action, the World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone follows through on his ultimatum to Fatu and The Samoan SWAT Team last week as Alex Hammerstone steps into the ring with Fatu’s cousin Lance Anoa’i for the World Heavyweight Championship! Will Lance leapfrog his own cousin and bring the title home to the SST?

Mance Warner takes none too kindly to the mysterious Calling Card Attacker’s assault on Microman last week and lays down a challenge.

Speaking of Ol’ Mancer, Warner better have eyes in the back of his head. Real1 is in the house and looking to serve and sue everybody after Mance was bailed out of the big house by his boys, The Second Gear Crew last week.

Just seven days ahead of their World Tag Team Championship bout, Hustle & Power put The Samoan SWAT Team on blast.

The Billington Bulldogs step into the ring with The BOMAYE Fight Club! Can Mark and Thomas Billington take down Alex Kane’s fight team and hand their cousin Davey Boy Smith Jr a guaranteed bout with the BOMAYE captain, or will Myron Reed and Mr. Thomas crush The British Bulldog’s hopes of getting Kane in the ring one on one?