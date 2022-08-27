Tonight’s NWA 74 Night 1 Lineup: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie World Title Match

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) presents its NWA 74: Night 1 show later tonight. NWA 74 will be a two-night, with both nights taking place at the Chase in St. Louis, Missouri. Here’s the lineup for Night 1:

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon

* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Commonwealth Connection vs. La Rebellion

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton

* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi Wrenkowski, Max the Impaler, Natalia Markova, Jennacide, More TBD

* Beelzebu’s Bedlam Match: Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten

* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

* EC3 vs. Mims

* Pope vs. Rodney Mack

* Pre-Show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

* Pre-Show: Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh

The card will be streamed live on FITE TV at 8:00 pm EST. Night 2 will take place tomorrow (Aug. 28).