Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kenzie Paige vs. Haley J Title Bout
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Kenzie Paige defends the NWA Women’s World Championship against Haley J. and more. Here’s the current lineup:
* NWA Women’s World Title Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Haley J
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Big Strong Mims w/ BLK Jeez (c) vs. Mr. Grim
* The Colons vs. Size Matters (Sam Stackhouse & Eric Smalls)
It's Tuesday, which can only mean one thing: it's NWA Powerrr Day!!!!!!!!!!! Tonight at 6:05, the NWA brings you an all-new episode of Powerrr, Looks that Kill edition, streaming on X!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SNX1oIRFzi
— Joe Cazana (@CazanaJoe) February 4, 2025
