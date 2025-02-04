Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kenzie Paige vs. Haley J Title Bout

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Kenzie Paige defends the NWA Women’s World Championship against Haley J. and more. Here’s the current lineup:

* NWA Women’s World Title Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Haley J

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Big Strong Mims w/ BLK Jeez (c) vs. Mr. Grim

* The Colons vs. Size Matters (Sam Stackhouse & Eric Smalls)