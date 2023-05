– AEW Rampage is airing tonight on TNT at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup and a preview for tonight’s show:

* The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian

* Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

* Action Andretti vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. The Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* We’ll hear from The Gunns

Saturday Night's alright for fighting! Watch #AEWRampage at the SPECIAL TIME of SATURDAY 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/EvSBXrNLBw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2023