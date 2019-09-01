wrestling / News
Tony Khan Speaks After AEW All Out, Says He Hopes To Run All Out In Chicago Every Year
After AEW All Out went off the air tonight, Cody came out and praised Adam Page’s performance in the main event. He also congratulated Chris Jericho on becoming the first AEW World Champion. After thanking the fans, he said none of this would be possible without Tony Khan.
Tony Khan came out and said he hopes to run AEW All Out in Chicago every year before thanking fans.
Show is over but @CodyRhodes is out to talk to the crowd! He praised @theAdamPage and congratulated @IAmJericho before thanking the AEW fans. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/I901cpvwlc
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) September 1, 2019
Cody says AEW doesn't happen without Tony Khan. And here he is! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/Hv6Ayn6QWF
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@TonyKhan says he wants to make Chicago the home of All Out every year. Thanks the fans again. And that's it! Thanks for following our live coverage! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/8Oykhyip65
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) September 1, 2019
