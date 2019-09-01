wrestling / News

Tony Khan Speaks After AEW All Out, Says He Hopes To Run All Out In Chicago Every Year

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Tony Khan AEW Double or Nothing

After AEW All Out went off the air tonight, Cody came out and praised Adam Page’s performance in the main event. He also congratulated Chris Jericho on becoming the first AEW World Champion. After thanking the fans, he said none of this would be possible without Tony Khan.

Tony Khan came out and said he hopes to run AEW All Out in Chicago every year before thanking fans.

