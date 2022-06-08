Tony Khan Explains Decision to Create AEW Interim World Title Due to CM Punk’s Injury

– As previously reported, AEW is creating an interim world title due to CM Punk suffering a recent injury. Rather than having Punk vacate the belt, AEW will determine an interim champion at this month’s Forbidden Door show. All Elite Wrestling President & CEO Tony Khan addressed the topic during his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on AEW creating an interim world title: “Based on what happens in real fights, in the world of fighting, this is what you do. You have a great champion, and if they are injured, you name an interim champion and set up an exciting unification fight. We have a great chance to set something exciting up.”

Khan on dealing with Punk’s injury: “It is a setback, but we’re really excited to get CM Punk back. He’s going to have surgery here quickly and I’m very nervous, but pretty optimistic because he’s going to be seeing one of the top doctors in the entire world and someone really renowned in sports medicine. We were fortunate to get him in quickly. We’re excited to get him back.”

At tonight’s AEW Dynamite, the show will open with a battle royal, and the winner will go on to face Jon Moxley in the main event as part of AEW’s Interim World Championship Eliminator Series. The winner of that match will then go on to face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto from NJPW Dominion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month.

After an AEW Interim World Champion is crowned, CM Punk will face the interim champion once he’s ready to return to the ring to unify the titles.