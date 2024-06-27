Tony Khan Says AEW Has A Lot of Great Wrestlers That Are ‘Away’, Hopes Kenny Omega Is Back Soon

In an interview with WGN Radio (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about the various absences from AEW and noted that he hoped that Kenny Omega in particular returns soon. Here are highlights:

On the wrestlers absent in AEW: “Well, those are some of the great wrestlers that have been top stars, top champions in AEW, all of them. In each case, I’d love to get each one of them back here. They’re all different cases, some injuries and some different things going on, but I think all three are great wrestlers, they’re all very different situations, so they’d be different updates, but I have very, very high praise I put on all three of those wrestlers you brought up.”

On Kenny Omega: “We have a lot of other great wrestlers that are away right now, too. I can’t wait to get Executive Vice President and former Triple Crown Champion, the only person to hold World Titles in AEW, in Trios, Tag Team, and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. One of the greatest of all time. We can’t wait to get Kenny back. There are a lot of great wrestlers in AEW that are unavailable right now for different reasons, mostly due to injuries, and I can’t wait to get them all back in. But certainly, right now, the roster is better than it’s ever been, and it’s only going to keep getting better week in and week out as we get more people healthy and back on the active roster.”