In an interview with Fightful conducted several weeks ago, AEW President Tony Khan explained how the company streaming on MAX will create new opportunities to gain new fans. AEW’s programs from 2019 are already on the service, and Dynamite and Collision will begin simulcasting on the service tonight. Khan said:

“It’s weeks away and we’re very excited for the first-ever pro wrestling simulcast. From TBS and TNT, AEW every week doesn’t really change the way the fans watch the show, but it’s going to open things up and create possibilities for new fans, people that cut the cord and didn’t have cable. It’s a great way to reach the wrestling fans who have been watching on TBS and TNT for years. They can still do that for years to come. It also signifies the future of pro wrestling. Wrestling is always on the forefront of entertainment, whether it’s broadcast TV, cable TV, satellite, closed circuit pay-per-view, and still to this day, pro wrestling on pay-per-view. Looking at the different mediums for pro wrestling, streaming to me is the future of all entertainment. It’s important AEW has a foothold in that. That’s why we were excited for this media rights deal. For many reasons, but most of all that we get to stay with this great company that has a great history of pro wrestling and a great history of treating AEW, our fans, our wrestlers, and everybody who supports AEW so well, and that’s TBS and TNT. It’s a really exciting time of the year for us. It’s my favorite time of the year. It’s Christmas time, which means the Continental Classic and Winter is Coming.”