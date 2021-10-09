Tony Khan Sends Message to WWE Ahead of Next Friday’s AEW Rampage vs. Smackdown Head-to-Head Battle

Tony Khan seems ready for AEW Rampage to go head-to-head against WWE Smackdown next week. Next Friday’s “Supersized” Smackdown will air on FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX, and will be two and a half hours long, meaning the final 30 minutes will air head-to-head against the first half of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Khan took to Twitter to say that he “can’t wait to finally beat” WWE’s “main show head-to-head.”

“I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!”

When a Twitter user told Khan to worry about his own show, he responded by saying he has already announced next week’s AEW Rampage card and it’s “straight fire.”

“I already announced the #AEWRampage card for live next Friday, and it’s straight fire, chief.”

Friday’s AEW Rampage will take place at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida and will feature the below card.

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara vs. Men of the Year & Junior Dos Santos

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar’s return along with the following matches for Smackdown.

* Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor – King of the Ring Semifinal Match

* Carmella vs. Zelina Vega – Queen’s Crown Semifinal Match

With Smackdown airing on FS1, a network which is in far fewer homes than FOX, AEW will have an opportunity to draw a higher rating than Smackdown and earn bragging rights for having the highest rated wrestling show for the week, a spot usually reserved for Smackdown when it airs in its normal slot. AEW Dynamite will air on Saturday night next week.

