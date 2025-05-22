– Ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Tony Khan was asked by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during a media call today about potentially adding women’s tag team titles and a division to AEW. Below are some highlights, per Fightful:

Tony Khan on potentially adding a women’s tag team division: “AEW is having a great 2025, and I’m trying to build us to the strongest point we’ve been. We’re taking great steps. That is something I’d like to do and is a goal for me. You can see there is a number of great tandems and alliances. There are some great tag matches in the women’s division. Right now, I’m also focused on building back the men’s tag division.”

On potentially adding a women’s tag division while the men’s division is being rebuilt: “We’ve had a lot of injuries there, and now we’re trying to get people healthy and get the best teams working together. As I’m rebuilding the men’s tag division, that is something I’m interested in doing in the future. There are a lot of great teams in the women’s division and a lot of great partnerships and rivalries that would lend themselves to those matches. As I’m building back the tag division to get it to its strongest point, which I think is moving in a good direction, and as we get people healthy, and when you look at some of the great tag matches, the division is getting better.”

On getting the roster healthy and back in action to build the divisions: “We have great talent, and now it’s about getting people healthy. In 2025, I’ve been trying to put on the very best shows we possibly can. Whether it’s having an injury to Buddy or Kevin Knight, who was in a team with Speedball Bailey, not an injury, but we lost him to the Super Juniors. He’ll be back. As we’re building the best shows on TV week in and week out, that’s something I want to get to: the best tag team wrestling in the world. We have the best wrestlers, and I am interested in (AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles). I’m also trying to build the tag division I have right now. It is something I’m interested in doing, and it is realistic to see at some point.”

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.