Tony Khan Fires Off At ESPN Reporter Who Says AEW All In Is Scaled For 40K Seats

Tony Khan is back on his Twitter, and fired shots at an ESPN reporter for his claim that All In in Wembley Stadium is “scaled for only 40K” seats. As reported, All In moved 34,000 to 35,000 tickets in initial ticket sales when they went on sale this morning. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger posted to Twitter in response to that news, writing:

“Hearing Wembley is scaled for only 40K for AEW – far cry from last April when I was ringside for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte and it was packed to the brim with 94,000. Nothing beats the big-fight feel at Wembley”

As you can imagine, that didn’t sit well with Khan who has a history of being very outspoken on Twitter. Khan replied to Coppinger with two tweets, writing:

“LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass” “Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I’m just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that’s so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood?”

Khan also gave a ticket update between his comments to Coppinger, as you can see below:

“Today’s one of the best days in @AEW history Thank you to all buying #AEWAllIn tickets today, off to an AMAZING start already

36,000 sold for £3.8M ($4.7M) +

we’re only getting started, more great seats are going on-sale! Let’s celebrate TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite”

LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2023

Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I'm just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that's so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2023