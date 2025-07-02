Tony Khan Thinks It’s Extremely Likely AEW Will Return to Mexico

AEW recently teamed with CMLL for a successful trip to Mexico for their Grand Slam Mexico event. The show drew some of AEW’s highest ratings in seven months. In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan almost guaranteed that the promotion would return to Mexico at some point, calling it a ‘virtual certainty’.

He said: “We went into a new market working with great partners. The first AEW show we’ve ever done in Mexico. It was a great event. The wrestling was awesome, the partnership is awesome. There is definitely a possibility of doing this again. It’s almost a virtual certainty that we’re going to have a return to Mexico. We have a great relationship with CMLL. They own and operate this cathedral of wrestling, Arena Mexico.”