Tony Khan on MJF Being One of the Best in the World Right Now, Outside Talents Appearing in AEW

– Speaking to Beckles & Recher, AEW President Tony Khan discussed MJF, wrestlers from outside AEW appearing on Dynamite and Rampage, and a lot more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on MJF: “He’s a jerk but he’s definitely one of the best pro wrestlers in the world right now. He picked up a big win over CM Punk, and that’s what is great about AEW, you know? You never know what’s going to happen. We’ll match up some of the best young wrestlers today, the wrestlers of today and the future like MJF, and the wrestlers of longtime history and today. You know, whether it’s CM Punk, without MJF, he was undefeated until that point. He wrestled a big mix of the top young wrestlers like Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia, and veterans like Eddie Kingston, and Matt Sydal, and Bobby Fish.”

On the talent you see in AEW: “So I think you’ll see a great mix of the veterans, and the young wrestlers, and the free agents, and the forbidden door. It’s a great recipe and the best thing about it is it’s all because of the fans and listening to you and the fans, and what you want to see.”

On wrestlers walking through the Forbidden Door for Dynamite and Rampage: “On Dynamite on TBS, on Wednesdays, and on Rampage on TNT, you continuously see wrestlers from outside AEW come in whether it’s in action or getting involved in the matches. And it’s a lot of big names, you know, you mentioned Jay White. He showed up on Wednesday night Dynamite on that huge show and you never know when he’s going to show up.”