Tony Khan Addresses Nigel McGuinness’ In-Ring Return, Status for Commentary

During the post show press conference after AEW All In (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan spoke about the in-ring return of Nigel McGuinness and whether or not he will remain on commentary for AEW. Here are highlights:

On Nigel’s status on commentary: “He will definitely be on commentary.”

On watching Nigel and Bryan Danielson when he was younger: “He’s one of the first wrestlers I was watching, along with Bryan, and I think the two of them go together very well.”

On Nigel’s in-ring return: “I think it was something he really wanted to do, and if Nigel was going to make a comeback, it had to be something special and meaningful.”