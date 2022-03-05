Tony Khan on Wrestlers Wanting to Use the Who We Are Songs as Their Entrance Themes

– During the AEW Revolution 2022 media call earlier this week, AEW President Tony Khan discussed some of the wrestlers wanting to use their songs from the Who We Are compilation album using the tracks as their entrance themes in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on wrestlers using their tracks from the Who We Are album for their entrance themes: “I’m leaving that, to some extent, up to the wrestlers themselves. Especially because I think those are great tracks and there are examples where I think they are great songs to tell the stories of the wrestlers and other examples where they are great entrances. Some people have wanted to use them as their entrances and other people have not, so I’m taking it on a case-by-case basis. For example, we were at the Dark tapings and we experimented with Will Hobbs using his song off the album. He came out and said, ‘I really like it, but in the future, I’d like to use my original song [P-p-p-p-powerhouse Hobbs].’ He felt like he gets a big pop and he established it, so he loves the song off the track, but for the arenas and matches, he would use his original song.”

Scorpio Sky on wanting to use his song for his entrance theme: “There are other people who would like to use it as their entrance theme going forward and are going to. I heard from Scorpio Sky that he was interested in using his as his entrance and experimenting with that, so we’re going to do that. There are a number of other wrestlers who have tracks on there and I’m open to using them. One of the most important things is that the wrestlers themselves feel good about what they’re walking out to. In general, I’ve never asked anybody to walk out to a song they don’t feel good about. I don’t think it makes any sense and it’s not sustainable.”