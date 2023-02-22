Tony Khan Pays Tribute To Jerry Jarrett, Calls Him The Greatest Booker Ever

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan noted that he attended the funeral of Jerry Jarrett, calling him the greatest booker of all time.

He wrote: “Today we paid tribute to the life and legacy of Jerry Jarrett, the legendary promoter and wrestler + the greatest wrestling booker of all-time. I never got the chance to know Jerry, but he was a hero to me and to countless people, and he has an amazing family. Rest In Peace Jerry.”