wrestling / News
Tony Khan Pays Tribute To Jerry Jarrett, Calls Him The Greatest Booker Ever
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan noted that he attended the funeral of Jerry Jarrett, calling him the greatest booker of all time.
He wrote: “Today we paid tribute to the life and legacy of Jerry Jarrett, the legendary promoter and wrestler + the greatest wrestling booker of all-time. I never got the chance to know Jerry, but he was a hero to me and to countless people, and he has an amazing family. Rest In Peace Jerry.”
Today we paid tribute to the life and legacy of Jerry Jarrett, the legendary promoter and wrestler + the greatest wrestling booker of all-time. I never got the chance to know Jerry, but he was a hero to me and to countless people, and he has an amazing family. Rest In Peace Jerry pic.twitter.com/LTPsGH7l0q
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE
- MJF Responds to Fan Idea He Become the New Leader of the Bullet Club
- Jim Ross On Whether Mike Tyson Was Pitched To Wrestle, Dealing With Shawn Michaels In The Attitude Era
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars