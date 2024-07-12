Tony Khan Comments on Possibility of Women’s Blood & Guts Match

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of having a Blood & Guts match with the women’s roster, which so far hasn’t happened.

He said: “At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match. You need a lot of people tied in on story and a lot of healthy people. We have a great roster that we’re building up and I think our women’s roster is strong than it’s ever been right now, today. I’m really excited about that. If we ever get to a point where we have enough people tied together and the story makes sense, I think it would be great.“