wrestling / News

Tony Khan Praises AEW Crew For Adapting to Last Minute Changes

October 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, owner Tony Khan praised the roster and crew of AEW for their ability to adapt to last-minute changes to the show. As noted, one of those changes was that Britt Baker was forced to miss the show due to illness, resulting in a change to the women’s title eliminator match.

Khan wrote: “Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! I’m proud of Team AEW pulling together despite numerous challenges and changes out of our control! We appreciate you all who watched tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading