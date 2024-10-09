wrestling / News
Tony Khan Praises AEW Crew For Adapting to Last Minute Changes
In a post on Twitter, owner Tony Khan praised the roster and crew of AEW for their ability to adapt to last-minute changes to the show. As noted, one of those changes was that Britt Baker was forced to miss the show due to illness, resulting in a change to the women’s title eliminator match.
Khan wrote: “Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! I’m proud of Team AEW pulling together despite numerous challenges and changes out of our control! We appreciate you all who watched tonight.”
Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight!
I'm proud of Team AEW pulling together despite numerous challenges and changes out of our control!
We appreciate you all who watched tonight +
it's on again SOON
9pm PT/10pm MT/11pm CT/12am ET
NEXT on @TBSNetwork West
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Notes On WWE NXT’s Preparation Plans For Hurricane Milton
- Hulk Hogan Claims He Pitched ‘Hollywood’ Hogan Heel Character to Vince McMahon After WrestleMania VI
- Bruce Prichard On Powers Of Pain Coming Into WWE, Being Patterned After Road Warriors
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood