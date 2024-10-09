Tony Khan Praises AEW Crew For Adapting to Last Minute Changes

In a post on Twitter, owner Tony Khan praised the roster and crew of AEW for their ability to adapt to last-minute changes to the show. As noted, one of those changes was that Britt Baker was forced to miss the show due to illness, resulting in a change to the women’s title eliminator match.

Khan wrote: “Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! I’m proud of Team AEW pulling together despite numerous challenges and changes out of our control! We appreciate you all who watched tonight.”