– Death, taxes, and Tony Khan has another “huge announcement” coming up on AEW Dynamite. Fightful reports that during today’s ROH Supercard of Honor media conference call that Tony Khan announced there is a huge announcement coming up on AEW Dynamite.

According to the report, Khan reiterated multiple times that a “huge announcement” is scheduled for the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan said that would be “exciting news.” The April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite will be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

A little over a year ago, Khan announced the acquisition of Ring of Honor.