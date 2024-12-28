– During this week’s AEW Worlds End media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked by Jason Powell of Pro Wrestling.net if Dynamite and Collision will stay at two hours in length in 2025 under the new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Khan noted that will be the cast starting next year (via WrestlingInc.com)

“Yeah that’s definitely the plan, thanks for asking, Jason. We are planning to continue with two hours of Dynamite on Wednesdays and two hours of Collision on Saturdays. Every once in a while, TBS and TNT are very kind to give us an overrun of several minutes, and that can be great when there’s a really exciting main event or a huge moment that is happening, and a lot of times we’ve had great flexibility from our partners, but generally it’s around two hours, and that is the plan going forward.”

As previously noted, AEW Rampage had its final episode yesterday night on TNT.