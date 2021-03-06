wrestling / News
Tony Khan Teases AEW’s New Signing: ‘One Of My All-Time Favorite Wrestlers’
Tony Khan gave a couple of hints to who AEW’s big signing to be revealed at Revolution is. As you likely know, Paul Wight announced on Dynamite that a “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” would be revealed at Revolution and will be signing a contract on the show. Wight said at the time that the signing is “not who you think.”
Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed a few new details on the signing, noting that it was a man and one of his all-time favorite wrestlers.
“Yes,” Khan said when asked by Dave LaGreca if it would really be a huge signing that everyone would be talking about on Monday. “It’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers I’m very excited about.”
He continues on to say, “I’ll say one thing, it’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. I tipped this on Unrestricted, I tipped the gender — it’s a male. He’s coming, he’s going to do great things for us. He’s committed, he’s going to sign a contract on Sunday at Revolution on PPV.”
Revolution takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV. 411 will have live coverage of the show.
"It's one of my favorite wrestlers of all time…he's gonna do great things for us."@TonyKhan discusses with @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry the surprise @AEW signing that will show up on #AEWRevolution this Sunday 😯🤔 pic.twitter.com/24t0PnEsbc
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 5, 2021
