Tony Khan Teases AEW’s New Signing: ‘One Of My All-Time Favorite Wrestlers’

Tony Khan gave a couple of hints to who AEW’s big signing to be revealed at Revolution is. As you likely know, Paul Wight announced on Dynamite that a “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” would be revealed at Revolution and will be signing a contract on the show. Wight said at the time that the signing is “not who you think.”

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed a few new details on the signing, noting that it was a man and one of his all-time favorite wrestlers.

“Yes,” Khan said when asked by Dave LaGreca if it would really be a huge signing that everyone would be talking about on Monday. “It’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers I’m very excited about.”

He continues on to say, “I’ll say one thing, it’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. I tipped this on Unrestricted, I tipped the gender — it’s a male. He’s coming, he’s going to do great things for us. He’s committed, he’s going to sign a contract on Sunday at Revolution on PPV.”

