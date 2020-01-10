Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite’s Ratings Success, Promises to Listen to Fans

– Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans following the success of this week’s anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s episode marked the one year anniversary since the company was officially announced at a Las Vegas press coference, and Khan posted to express his gratitude to fans and promise to listen to their feedback.

This week’s episode brought in a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 947,000 viewers. Khan posted: