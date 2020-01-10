wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite’s Ratings Success, Promises to Listen to Fans
– Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans following the success of this week’s anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s episode marked the one year anniversary since the company was officially announced at a Las Vegas press coference, and Khan posted to express his gratitude to fans and promise to listen to their feedback.
This week’s episode brought in a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 947,000 viewers. Khan posted:
Thanks to all who made last night’s #AEW one-year anniversary episode of Dynamite a ratings success! For all of us to keep succeeding, AEW will listen to our fans. I hear your feedback & won’t ignore what you want to see from AEW every week! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 10, 2020
